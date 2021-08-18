Disgraced Dina Pule returns to public admin
Disgraced former communications minister, Dina Pule has made a come back in government after her appointment to help revive the defunct Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency (Mega).
Pule has been appointed deputy chairperson of Mega, an entity tasked with improving the province's economic fortunes and a catalyst for service delivery in municipalities especially on water provision...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.