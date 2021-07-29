‘You want to be loved but dololo reception’: Actress Zola Nombona asks for relationship advice

Former Lockdown actress Zola Nombona has seemingly hinted to be going through relationship issues with baby daddy actor and TV director Thomas Gumede.

The actress took many by surprise when she took to Twitter to ask for some relationship advice.

Without giving much detail to the reason behind her seeking advice, Nombona asked her followers what she should do “if you communicate how you want to be loved but dololo reception?”

While it was unclear what she meant by not “being loved how she wanted”, Nombona’s industry friends such as actress and DJ, Thuli Phongolo, went straight in with her advice telling the Generation Legacy actress “to remove herself from the equation”.

Although she did not indicate whether or not the question was for her relationship or someone else, Nombona followed her tweet with another one where she alluded she was going to "conquer" whatever issues she might be facing.