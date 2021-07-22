S Mag

Caster Semenya and wife expecting baby number two

By Masego Seemela - 22 July 2021 - 12:58
Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya are expecting their second child together.
Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya are expecting their second child together.
Image: Supplied.

“Ten little fingers, ten little toes. With love and grace, our family grows” were some of the words South African Olympic champion Caster Semenya shared when she made the announcement that she and wife Violet Raseboya were expecting their second child together.

The Olympic champion, who is noted to live quite a private life, surprised many when she took to Instagram and broke the news on Thursday morning.

Although the 800m runner didn't reveal the gender of their unborn child, she expressed her anticipation at meeting her second bundle of joy.

The couple's announcement has been met with congratulatory messages from industry mates and fans. 

Earlier this month, Caster and her wife celebrated their daughter Ora Semenya’s second birthday with cute videos and pictures they both shared on Instagram. 

Loyiso and Jennifer Bala welcome their third daughter

The singer and his better half seem to be beaming with joy at the birth of their newborn.
S Mag
1 week ago

Dineo Ranaka's surprise reveal of her newborn baby

The reality TV star shared the happy news on her social media.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

We celebrate these cute dads this Father's Day

From Cassper Nyovest to Thomas Gumede, SA's celeb fathers give us all the feels.
S Mag
1 month ago

‘There is no greater love’: Naomi Campbell welcomes first baby

Supermodel Naomi Campbell becomes a mother.
S Mag
2 months ago

'God had us': Simphiwe Ngema shares how she almost lost her life

Simphiwe Ngema opened up about her difficult pregnancy saying she almost lost her life.
S Mag
3 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?