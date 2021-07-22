Caster Semenya and wife expecting baby number two

“Ten little fingers, ten little toes. With love and grace, our family grows” were some of the words South African Olympic champion Caster Semenya shared when she made the announcement that she and wife Violet Raseboya were expecting their second child together.

The Olympic champion, who is noted to live quite a private life, surprised many when she took to Instagram and broke the news on Thursday morning.

Although the 800m runner didn't reveal the gender of their unborn child, she expressed her anticipation at meeting her second bundle of joy.

The couple's announcement has been met with congratulatory messages from industry mates and fans.