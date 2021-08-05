Letters

Shocking that police stations can be robbed

By Reader Letter - 05 August 2021 - 11:17
Robbing a police station is surely an act of treason, the writer says.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

It was with the greatest degree of dismay and unimaginable shock that I learnt of a police station in Northern Cape that was robbed of firearms and ammunition as reported in Sowetan of August 3.

Police stations are traditionally armed establishments and surely the last places any criminal could think of robbing, but here we are today witnessing the opposite. It will be a matter of time before this matter is politicised instead of being condemned with the utter discontent that it so deserves.

Politicians who always spring to the defence of lawbreakers and are always quick to point fingers at the ruling party when police defend themselves should bury their heads in shame. Robbing a police station is surely an act of treason which we cannot allow as law-abiding citizens.

Ben Maserumule, Mohlalaotwane.

