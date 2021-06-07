Floyd Mayweather, DJ Zinhle & Thuli Phongolo: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

Noted as one of the most anticipated fights of the weekend, American professional boxer and living legend, Floyd Mayweather, predictably dominated his fight against YouTube star Logan Paul on Sunday night in an eight-round exhibition match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

It being Mayweather’s first fight since beating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018, the pound-for-pound champion barely broke a sweat while delivering a number of punishing blows to prevent the YouTuber from sending punches his way.

While the match was stated as an “exhibition” rather than a licensed fight, with no judges present, the only way to both fighters could triumph was to stop or knock out the opponent within the eight scheduled three minute rounds.