Floyd Mayweather, DJ Zinhle & Thuli Phongolo: 3 things you need to know from the weekend
This past weekend was one of the coldest we’ve experienced so far since the beginning of the year but time indoors was not an option for some of our faves.
While we saw Africa’s number one female DJ take her brand to higher heights, we also witnessed renowned American professional boxer take the ring to battle it out with a well-known YouTuber.
STORY OF THE WEEKEND
Noted as one of the most anticipated fights of the weekend, American professional boxer and living legend, Floyd Mayweather, predictably dominated his fight against YouTube star Logan Paul on Sunday night in an eight-round exhibition match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.
It being Mayweather’s first fight since beating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018, the pound-for-pound champion barely broke a sweat while delivering a number of punishing blows to prevent the YouTuber from sending punches his way.
While the match was stated as an “exhibition” rather than a licensed fight, with no judges present, the only way to both fighters could triumph was to stop or knock out the opponent within the eight scheduled three minute rounds.
TWEET YOU MUST SEE
A look inside Hair Majesty by @DJZinhle pampering pic.twitter.com/2zshulNxCL— Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) June 4, 2021
Her Majesty, the Queen, DJ Zinhle is truly the girl who always has her eyes on the bag. The renowned DJ took many of us by surprise when she announced that she was extending her brand and taking over the hair industry with her wig line called Hair Majesty.
While many of her fans and followers were left in awe at Zinhle’s stellar business acumen, she welcomed her new wig line by hosting her close friends at a luxurious pamper session this past weekend.
Although it was an intimate gathering, a thread of tweets by pop culture plug Musa Khawula gave us an insight on how the décor and some of the ladies looked.
OUTFIT OF THE WEEKEND
"When fashion meets music" describes actress Thuli Phongolo's outfit that she wore this past weekend.
The actress by day and DJ by night rocked a black and white (with a touch of red) Zebra-inspired look that left us fanning out at how flawless and high fashion she looked.
Blazing up the dance floors with her jams, Thuli paired her stunning look with a cute bob and gorgeous Channel earrings that proved how her slay game was on another level!