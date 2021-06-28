Cardi B, Dr Musa & Natasha Thahane: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

TV host and certified doctor Musa Mthombeni is a taken man and to our surprise, former Miss SA Liesl Laurie is the woman who has stolen his heart.

The former child star “broke” the internet over the weekend when he shared pictures of his amazing proposal to Liesl on social media.

The TV doctor proposed to his fiancé on a breathtaking mountainous view that left many in awe of how thoughtful and adorable the precious moment was.

Dr Musa’s proposal was not the only thing that got tongues wagging, what got most people talking was how they didn’t even know that the TV personality was even dating the former Miss SA queen.

What many didn't know is that the couple is rumoured to have been dating for close to a year. With that said, we can’t wait to see these two officially tie the knot!