State slammed for employing Cuban educators

An organisation representing parents of schoolchildren has slammed the government for hiring Cuban educational specialists to beef up skills of local maths and science teachers.

The National Association of School Governing Bodies' general secretary, Matakanye Matakanye, told SowetanLIVE during an interview that there were many teachers who were unemployed and the government should prioritise them over foreign teachers.

Matakanye also accused the government of failing to create a strong local capacity of specialist teachers.

“There are lots and lots of university graduates who are not working and we don't get the department's logic of taking people from outside our country when our people are not working. If this was happening five or 10 years after democracy, it would be understandable. It is unacceptable that the department [of basic education] is still getting educators from Cuba and Zimbabwe after 26 years [of democracy]," he said.

Matakanye said this showed that there was something flawed with the curriculum used to train local teachers. “The department must understand that it is now time that we want our own educators whose teaching will reflect the struggles and power of South Africans,” he said.

Matakanye's comments came after the department revealed that Cuban specialists had been on its payroll for several years.

Departmental spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga told Power 98.7 that the Cubans were not employed as teachers.