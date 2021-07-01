Anele Mdoda on what makes her grumpy and the physical feature she's most conscious of

Since taking her rightful seat as co-host on the new lifestyle talk show, The Buzz, Anele Mdoda has found herself solving viewer’s dilemmas and dishing out spicy yet sound advice.

The media personality, who has set the broadcasting bar quite high, has not only transformed the industry with her skills, but has also recently embarked on a more fit and healthier version of herself.

We caught up with Mdoda to find out what makes her tick.

If you weren’t afraid, what would you do?

I do things I am afraid to do all the time, if it involves snakes, however... I am not coming... ANDIZI!

What always makes you laugh?

My son, my friends, my listeners and strangers on Twitter; South Africans are hilarious.

The latest one that made me laugh until I peed [in my pants] was the video of the man dancing in his hospital outfit singing SATAFRIKAAAAAA.

What’s the worst lie you ever told?

That would be me giving away the lie... right? My people read the Sowetan guys!

If you could pause any moment in your life, which moment would it be?”

Whenever I am at my thinnest… wink!

What makes you grumpy?

Lately, when I skip gym I feel so grumpy yoh!!

What personal feature are you most insecure about?

My damn knock knees bruh! I even messed up my feet because I stand in a way that hides my kiss-madolo.

What’s the one song you are embarrassed is in your playlist?

Nope, I love all the songs on my phone!

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

You become what you judge.

If you had one day left to live, how would you spend it?

Honestly, I’d spend it running around making sure that my son Alakhe will be taken care of and spending the day with him.

What would you never be caught wearing in public?

I want to say my pyjamas but hey life happens!

What is the best gift you’ve ever received and from whom?

My business partner and radio co-host Franky Du Toit once had a piece of pencil art made of the man in the green coat from Marikana and the stick is a lightsaber from Star Wars... it is magic.

What’s the best gift you’ve ever given and to whom?

I would not know how to answer this… I suppose it is up to the next person to say the gift was great.

I just helped a mom pay for her child’s transport fees for school and her elation was enough to say although the gift was not for her, she appreciated it.

Where is the best place to collect your thoughts?

On holiday or in the shower.

What does the world need more of?

Kindness, love and jobs!

What do you look forward to doing every day?

Getting into my bed at the end of a long day. I wake up at 4.30 every day for work on 947 with Anele And The Club and that is the first thing I do when I open my eyes... think of when I can be in bed again. I love sleep.”