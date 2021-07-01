WATCH | Cash-in-transit heist shoot-out outside mall in Centurion
One suspect was killed and a second injured during a gunfight when a gang targeted a cash-in-transit vehicle early on Thursday in Centurion.
Paramedics responded to the shooting at a shopping mall off the R55 at 8.46am.
“Reports indicate that a gunfight had broken out following a cash-in-transit robbery,” said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.
Attempted #CITRobbery Mall@Reds R55 Centurion. pic.twitter.com/YmnokZ4F62— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 1, 2021
“One suspect, an adult male, sustained fatal injuries after being shot, another adult male, also a suspect, sustained serious injuries after being shot.”
A cash-in-transit officer sustained moderate injuries after being shot in the leg and was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital.
CIT robbery in at Mall@55, Centurion. pic.twitter.com/fO2UQlXkvM— SCP SECURITY (@SCP_SECURITY) July 1, 2021
Police have been approached for further details about the incident.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.