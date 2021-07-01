South Africa

WATCH | Cash-in-transit heist shoot-out outside mall in Centurion

By TimesLIVE - 01 July 2021 - 12:10
Screen grab of the heist in Centurion.
Image: Yusuf Abramjee/Twitter

One suspect was killed and a second injured during a gunfight when a gang targeted a cash-in-transit vehicle early on Thursday in Centurion.

Paramedics responded to the shooting at a shopping mall off the R55 at 8.46am.

“Reports indicate that a gunfight had broken out following a cash-in-transit robbery,” said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

“One suspect, an adult male, sustained fatal injuries after being shot, another adult male, also a suspect, sustained serious injuries after being shot.”

A cash-in-transit officer sustained moderate injuries after being shot in the leg and was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital.

Police have been approached for further details about the incident.

TimesLIVE

