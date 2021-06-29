New couple alert as Thembinkosi Lorch seemingly admits to dating Natasha Thahane

Orlando Pirates football player Thembinkosi Lorch has sent the socials into overdrive with his Instagram post of rumoured girlfriend, Natasha Thane.

The soccer player appears to have finally admitted he is dating the actress, captioning his post: "Beke le beke" (week in, week out).

This comes after days of public speculation that the pair were on baecation together in Tanzania.

While the couple was secretive about being on holiday together, social media users went on a mission to prove that the footballer and actress were indeed an item after a Twitter user connected the dots after zooming in on the reflection on Thahane’s sunglasses which appeared to show a figure that looked like Lorch.

After other Twitter investigators did further digging on the pair, they also found older Instagram pictures of Natasha and Thembinkosi respectively posing at the same places with the same backgrounds.

Lorch has seemingly put the dating rumours to rest, when he posted a picture of Natasha on his Instagram account this morning, sending the rumour mill into a frenzy!