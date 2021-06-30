'Uthando Lodumo': Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s reality series a hit with viewers

Following its release, Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane and Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo's reality series Uthando Lodumo is already a hit with viewers.

Fans of the popular gqom couple started streaming the three-part Showmax Original reality series at midnight last night which showcased Maphumulo's grand proposal to Simelane live on Gagasi FM in October last year, all the way through to their marriage counselling.

Viewers were also treated to an inside look at the superstars' lobola negotiations, pregnancy journey, surprise bridal shower and their African infused wedding in April 2021.

In the three-part series, Maphumulo can also be seen apologising for his abusive nature towards Simelane in the past.

The couple’s relationship hasn’t always been the “love lives here” narrative everyone thought it to be, which was highlighted in an incident involving gender-based violence that was widely circulated on social media.

On the show, fans can see how the initial lobola letter penned to Simelane’s family was rejected at the time of the abuse incident, however Maphumulo is shown making another attempt to apologise to the singer’s parents.

“I wanted to come in person and apologise for the many mistakes and for the big drama that hurt everyone, because I know that's the root of our misunderstandings,"he says.

Maphumulo also added a message to abusers saying, “I'd advise others to never do what I did because it's like an incurable disease.”