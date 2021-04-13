5 life lessons we have learnt from Sho Madjozi

3. Hair is a form of expression

Sho Madjozi is known for her interesting and African-inspired hairstyles. The rapper has been very vocal about how her hair represents Afrofuturism and how she seeks to probe what and how a globalised young African would be had she not been interrupted by the horrors of apartheid and colonialism. Through her hair, the star expresses herself as a young, globalised woman living in a post-colonial era.

4. Put your skills to good use

Although her claim to fame was through music, Sho Madjozi is also an actress and poet. While she was studying creative writing and African studies in the US, she also wrote poems about crucial topics including identity and politics under the pen name of MayaThePoet.

In 2017, the star made an appearance in Mzansi Magic’s telenovela Isithembiso, where she played the character of Tsakane Mboweni. Her multiple skills have served as building blocks in shaping the Sho Madjozi we all know and love today.

5. Believe and allow life to surprise you

Shortly after the release of her hit song John Cena in 2019, Sho Madjozi was met with an exciting surprise on the Kelly Clarkson show.

As she was performing, WWE star John Cena sneaked onto stage and started dancing behind her — turning the star’s distant dream into a reality. Through working hard and believing in her craft, the hip-hop artist gave life the opportunity to surprise her.