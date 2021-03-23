5 career lessons we have learnt from Somizi

Multi-talented star Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with. His longstanding career as an actor, choreographer, and media personality carries much inspiration and many lessons.

His hard work and consistency throughout the years have made him one of Mzansi’s rich and famous — a star who is indeed living the dream.

Here are five career and success lessons we have learnt from him.

1. Stay true to you



If there’s one thing that sets Somizi apart, it’s how he stays true to his unique self. By fully embracing everything that makes him unique, he has added a dash of authenticity to the various shows he has presented as well as the many dance routines he has choreographed. Great power lies in staying true to yourself, and Somizi has implemented this throughout his career.





2. Monetise your passions

Dancing has been Somizi’s passion from an early age. Although it had always been something he enjoyed for many reasons except monetary gain, the star has successfully managed to monetise his passion for dancing throughout the years. Some of his successful works in dance and choreography include the Fifa 2010 World Cup opening ceremony and his 2016 fitness exercise DVD Grind with Somizi.

His passion for cooking is also one he’s very proud of. Through his cooking show Dinner at Somizi’s and his cookbook Dinner at Somizi’s – I’m Not a Chef, the media personality has lovingly shared his passion with Mzansi while also securing the bag.