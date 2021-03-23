5 career lessons we have learnt from Somizi
Multi-talented star Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with. His longstanding career as an actor, choreographer, and media personality carries much inspiration and many lessons.
His hard work and consistency throughout the years have made him one of Mzansi’s rich and famous — a star who is indeed living the dream.
Here are five career and success lessons we have learnt from him.
1. Stay true to you
If there’s one thing that sets Somizi apart, it’s how he stays true to his unique self. By fully embracing everything that makes him unique, he has added a dash of authenticity to the various shows he has presented as well as the many dance routines he has choreographed. Great power lies in staying true to yourself, and Somizi has implemented this throughout his career.
2. Monetise your passions
Dancing has been Somizi’s passion from an early age. Although it had always been something he enjoyed for many reasons except monetary gain, the star has successfully managed to monetise his passion for dancing throughout the years. Some of his successful works in dance and choreography include the Fifa 2010 World Cup opening ceremony and his 2016 fitness exercise DVD Grind with Somizi.
His passion for cooking is also one he’s very proud of. Through his cooking show Dinner at Somizi’s and his cookbook Dinner at Somizi’s – I’m Not a Chef, the media personality has lovingly shared his passion with Mzansi while also securing the bag.
3. Work on your brand consistently
From the time he first gained prominence through his role in the political film Sarafina to his most recent collaboration with local sneaker brand Bathu, Somizi has constantly been reinventing his brand.
Through his consistency, he has remained relevant and kept his fans captivated, while also growing as a creative and as a brand.
Such consistency and re-invention come in handy as he ventures into various avenues within the entertainment industry.
4. Learn from those around you
Somizi’s late parents, Ndaba Mhlongo and Mary Twala, worked hard and excelled in their craft. They built successful and inspirational careers in the entertainment industry. Influenced by his parents, Somizi was exposed to the world of entertainment from an early age.
This led to him forging a career for himself in his teen years. His teachable spirit has allowed him to learn from industry giants including Mbongeni Ngema, Leleti Khumalo, and Whoopi Goldberg whom he worked with during his early industry years.
5. Don’t exist in isolation
The media personality’s recent collaboration with local sneaker brand Bathu serves as proof of the magic that lies in collaboration. Bathu is not the first brand Somizi has worked with. Throughout the years, Somizi has always believed in the power of collaboration.
As such, he has also worked very closely with other brands including DSTV, Nedbank, and McCafé. Working with brands has helped him build his empire while continuing to grow and learn.