The River's Lawrence Maleka on being a hopeless romantic & his new dating show

fter a hiatus from hosting television shows, actor Lawrence Maleka is going back to his roots as a presenter in a new show called Too Hot To Be Single.

Even though we've been watching him hone his skills as an actor on the much-loved telenovela The River, Maleka believes that the new dating show is going to help find a perfect match for people who rate themselves as hot property.

With the show airing tonight on SABC 1 at 9pm, S Mag caught up with the thespian who gave us his perspective on love and dating.

Is there such a thing as being “too hot to be single?"

Yes, there is such a thing as being too hot to be single because it’s a metaphor. As a person, you’ve got so much to give and there’s a lot of unappreciative people out there, so you hold out for someone that is worthy.

What’s the best pickup line you’ve ever heard?

I’m yet to hear one, or maybe a 'Hi, I’m Lawrence' is the best one yet, lol.

What’s the worst pickup line you’ve ever heard?

There are so many, hey. The worst has to be 'Feel this ... boyfriend material'.

Do you believe you’ll help people find real love through the dating show?

Yes, I do believe people will find love, genuine connections because that’s what the show is about.

What advice do you have for hopeless romantics out there?

Self-love! Once you radiate self-love you will attract a person who’s on the same wavelength. It will be instantaneous. It will be like you guys have always been together.

Do you believe there’s such a thing as a soul mate?

Yes, I do. I’ve got an amazing example of love and soul mates like my parents.

Would you consider yourself a romantic person?

Hard, hard! I’m a romantic person. I do some really romantic stuff. It’s a way I express my love, my love language of sorts.

What’s your ideal romantic date?

Cloudy skies, rainy day, sweat pants with fuzzy socks, in a bedroom, warm.

Have you ever been in love?

Yes, I have been in love. I’ve experienced love, the joys of love, and the hardships of love. I have experienced love and I am happy with the experience. That’s why I still believe in love. It’s the one thing that binds us all together. As clichéd as it is, clichés are true. Love is the purest form of humanity.

What is the most important lesson love has taught you?

Imperfections! Imperfections are the beauty of love. It’s easy to find someone that’s perfect or love something that’s perfect and be in love when everything is going great. It’s difficult when you can’t pay rent or when he or she doesn’t have a car.