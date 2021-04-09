Road Accident Fund runs to court to avoid financial 'implosion'

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has slipped into deep financial trouble.

The organisation bared its “imminent implosion” in a high court application to suspend all writs of execution granted against it, as well as settlements it has already reached with claimants — be it court orders or settlements — for a period of 180 days.

In the application lodged in the high court in Pretoria, the RAF said this would enable it to pay the oldest claims first.

The RAF’s CEO, Collins Letsoalo, told the court that the fund “is experiencing severe financial difficulties that have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The fund “undertook to use its best endeavours to pay all claims based on court orders already granted or settlements already reached older than 180 days, on or before April 30 2021”.