RECIPE | Quick & easy hot cross buns

By Hilary Biller - 03 April 2021 - 00:00
Home made hot cross buns.
Easter weekend without hot cross buns would almost feel incomplete. With this easy recipe, you can whip up your own batch, hot from the oven.

So impressive and so delicious served hot with butter. Yum!

HOT CROSS BUNS

Makes: A dozen

INGREDIENTS:

375ml (11/2 cups) milk

60g (4 tbsp) butter

480g (4 cups) cake flour

15ml (1 tbsp) mixed spice

5ml (1 tsp) ground cinnamon

5ml (1 tsp) salt

60ml (4 tbsp) caster sugar

1 sachet of instant yeast (10g)

250ml (1 cup) mixed dried raisins, sultanas and currants

1 egg, beaten

CROSS MIXTURE:

125ml (1/2 cup) cake flour

15ml (1 tbsp) caster sugar

About 75ml (5 tbsp) water

GLAZE:

Honey or golden syrup

METHOD:

  1. In a small pan gently heat the milk and butter. Don’t let it boil and set aside.
  2. Sift the flour, spice and salt together. Add the instant yeast and mix through with a wooden spoon. Add the sugar and mixed dried fruit. Add the beaten egg to the milk/butter mixture and bring the dough together.
  3. Tip the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 10 minutes until it’s smooth. Place dough into a clean bowl very lightly oiled so the dough doesn’t stick and cover and leave in a warm place for 45 minutes.
  4. Preheat the oven to 190 deg C. Tip risen dough onto the counter and knead for a minute or two. Divide the dough into 12 equal buns and place on a greased baking tray. Cover and set aside for 10 minutes.  
  5. For the crosses mix the flour sugar and enough water, so don’t add it all at one time, just enough to give you a smooth paste. Spoon into a small plastic bag and snip one corner.
  6. Press the mixture over the buns without lifting stopping – in one direction, then the other.
  7. Bake for 15-20 minutes till golden brown and cooked through.
  8. Remove from the oven and using a pastry brush, brush some honey or syrup all over the top of the buns.
  9. Enjoy!

