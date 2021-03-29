La Cucina Malfy introduces Italian home-cooking experience
Malfy Gin SA curates 'la dolce vita' lifestyle with UCook
Consumers with a finer taste for delicious gin and Italian cuisine, will now experience the first-ever Malfy culinary experience featuring UCook. Consumers will be guided to create some of Italy’s favorite dishes, curated for those who love indulging in Mediterranean lunches and appetising bruschetta boards.
The vibrant La Cucina Malfy series, features media personalities: Tshego Manche, K Naomi, and Kefilwe Mabote, who are guided by a food expert and consultant. They are also joined by the Malfy Gin SA brand ambassador Dineo Gewer, who complements the Italian dishes with a range of deliciously refreshing Malfy gin cocktails.
“Food is an integral part of celebrations and we want to bring South Africans something that's engaging, entertaining and exciting. By partnering with UCook, we are bringing Italian flair to our local context. The idea is to introduce fine dining and distinct flavour to everyday dishes. We want people to enjoy delicious drinks and delectable food in the comfort of their own homes,” says Warrick Wyngaard, Malfy Gin SA brand manager.
The La Cucina Malfy series is a delectable culinary experience and also exposes consumers to the joy of the “la dolce vita” lifestyle. The Malfy La Famiglia demonstrates how to create a dining experience with Italian aesthetics, through both food and at-home entertainment; all inspired by the food, drink, and culture of Italian living.
Malfy gin is built on the spirit of Italy, which is rooted in family, love, and food. In true Italian style, the brand wants to share the essence of La Famiglia and the beauty of uniting with friends and family, to revel over a wholesome spread, a snack, lunch, or dinner.
This article was paid for by Malfy Gin SA.