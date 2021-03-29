La Cucina Malfy introduces Italian home-cooking experience

Consumers with a finer taste for delicious gin and Italian cuisine, will now experience the first-ever Malfy culinary experience featuring UCook. Consumers will be guided to create some of Italy’s favorite dishes, curated for those who love indulging in Mediterranean lunches and appetising bruschetta boards.

The vibrant La Cucina Malfy series, features media personalities: Tshego Manche, K Naomi, and Kefilwe Mabote, who are guided by a food expert and consultant. They are also joined by the Malfy Gin SA brand ambassador Dineo Gewer, who complements the Italian dishes with a range of deliciously refreshing Malfy gin cocktails.

“Food is an integral part of celebrations and we want to bring South Africans something that's engaging, entertaining and exciting. By partnering with UCook, we are bringing Italian flair to our local context. The idea is to introduce fine dining and distinct flavour to everyday dishes. We want people to enjoy delicious drinks and delectable food in the comfort of their own homes,” says Warrick Wyngaard, Malfy Gin SA brand manager.