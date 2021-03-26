Top 3 moments from Nomzamo Mbatha's appearance on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Landing the role of Mirembe

Having not been in the US at the time, Mbatha narrated her elaborate journey just to audition for the film.

“I literally flew from New York to Switzerland to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). By the time I’m in the UAE I’m supposed to fly back to SA because I’m supposed to go and host the South African Music Awards.

“I get a call the night before my flight from my agent and he says ’you want to be in the room for this one. You can send a self-tape but you want to be in the room’, and I was like listen I spent so much money and these auditions are not working out and I'm not going to spend another penny.

"And he was like, 'well, it's for a lead' and I was like, 'well, I don't know. So, I literally changed my flight and headed to Los Angeles."

Her own coming to America story

"First of all, you're coming into America with a tourist visa and then you move from being a tourist to somebody who's being employed in America.

"So, it's a whole process... I remember even when I got the call to make it back to the State, I was told I needed to sign papers so that we can give you your official visa and go back to the Embassy in SA to hand that visa tucked in your passport and then come back to the US. Let me tell you, I genuinely said to myself that I really deserve this movie. I worked really hard for it."

Working with movie stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall

"Honestly, it's been an out-of-body experience for the longest time, but I think you [Trevor] would be able to let me know how to go about this Hollywood thing.

"Because having to call Eddie Murphy, ’Eddie’, when Eddie came on to set or Arsenio or Wesley...it’s been an amazing journey like a full-circle moment for me.”

Mbatha concluded the interview with her hopes to continue with her philanthropic ventures and future acting and producing projects.