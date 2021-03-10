A first look at Nomzamo Mbatha's new collection with PUMA
US based SA-born actress and human rights activist, Nomzamo Mbatha, is set to debut her Puma collection called Shandu.
Mbatha said her collection is an ode to her grandmother Mildred, the tribe into which she was born into and "every girl who never thought her life would matter".
The women's collection consists of footwear, apparel and accessories that was designed with Mbatha's lifestyle of intense travel, activism and the African summer in mind.
“Like me, this collection is African through and through. It is an ode to the very family and clan that I come from," the Coming 2 America star said in a press statement.
Shandu features soft, sorbet colourways.
Among the several items on offer, are a bomber jacket, sandals and head gear, retailing at between R500 and R 3 000.
When designing this collection, Mbatha says she aimed a creating clothing that would make women feel empowered and sexy.
"This collection is a defining moment of my career. When you put these pieces on, wear them with pride because for the first time Puma, as a global sports brand, has collaborated with a young black woman from Africa to create a collection.”
Nomzamo is also taking part in the well-known clothing brand’s new She Moves Us campaign, led by global pop superstar Dua Lipa, which calls on women to not only inspire one another, but also take control of, and change the global narrative.
Shandu will be available on Puma.com and leading retail outlets including Sportscene and Superbalist from March 12.