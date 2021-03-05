Entertainment

Sequel is trapped in 1988

Coming 2 America lacks original film's Afrocentric charm

05 March 2021 - 10:58

Coming 2 America fails to revive the enchanting Afrocentric charm and charisma that a young Eddie Murphy oozed in the original film more than 30 years ago.

Moreover, the film that reunites original cast members Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley and James Earl Jones, lacks a cool edge. Often you feel like the sequel is still trapped in 1988...

