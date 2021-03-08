Must read: Serena Williams’s poignant note on racism to friend Meghan Markle

In the wake of Oprah Winfrey’s explosive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Serena Williams has penned a heartfelt note to her friend.

The couple broke their silence in the interview after stepping back from their duties as senior members of the royal family. They have been vilified in the British media and moved countries.

In the interview aired on CBS in the US on Sunday night, Meghan said there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his [son Archie] skin would be” among members of the royal family.

The revelation has seen an outpouring of anger directed towards the royal family on social media.

Markle’s long-time friend and tennis champ Williams commended her pal, calling her “selfless” and saying she led by example.

She said she also had been a victim of sexism and racism.

Here is her full note: