IN PICTURES |Inside Meghan Markle’s baby shower
After a lot of "will she, won't she", Meghan Markle actually had a baby shower Stateside, despite some concerns about her travelling across the pond.
According to Hello Magazine, the shower was held in New York City, yesterday afternoon around 4pm at the Mark Hotel. Markle reportedly arrived in the Big Apple on Monday for what is believed to be a five day mini-holiday.
Only 15 of her closest friends were invited to the do including tennis superstar Serena Williams, actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Abigail Spencer (a former Suits co-star).
Stylist Jessica Mulroney is said to be the bff behind yesterday's fancy affair.
Although details about the shower are obviously limited, hundreds of flowers were seen being delivered to the venue, which included pink roses (is that a clue?), Meghan’s favourite flowers and even an orange tree.
Obviously we are all dying to know what gifts she got, but all we know for now is that one of them was a three-in-one convertible crib costing just over R5 000, which in Hollywood speak (and most def for the royals) is actually quite cheap.
Even though we were unfortunately not invited to the exclusive event, here is a sneak peak into what went down.