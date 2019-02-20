IN PICTURES |Inside Meghan Markle’s baby shower

After a lot of "will she, won't she", Meghan Markle actually had a baby shower Stateside, despite some concerns about her travelling across the pond.

According to Hello Magazine, the shower was held in New York City, yesterday afternoon around 4pm at the Mark Hotel. Markle reportedly arrived in the Big Apple on Monday for what is believed to be a five day mini-holiday.

Only 15 of her closest friends were invited to the do including tennis superstar Serena Williams, actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Abigail Spencer (a former Suits co-star).

Stylist Jessica Mulroney is said to be the bff behind yesterday's fancy affair.