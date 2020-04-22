WATCH | 'Never heard of her': Serena Williams shuts down question about Meghan Markle

Tennis legend Serena Williams has proven mum's the word when she hilariously refused to be drawn into a discussion on friend Meghan Markle's recent move to LA.

Serena and her sister Venus were guests on British supermodel Naomi Campbell's YouTube show No Filter with Naomi where they discussed an array of issues — including the Duchess of Sussex's current whereabouts.

The 23-times Grand Slam singles champion and her husband were guests at Markle's lavish 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

The fun interview began with a discussion on where the sisters were isolating during the Covid-19 pandemic and their thoughts on the impact the virus would have on sporting events and their careers.

Matters soon turned to fashion and Campbell used the opportunity to try to grill Serena on Markle's move to the US with her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie.