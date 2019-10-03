WATCH | Serena Williams uses her husband as wig stand

When Serena Williams is not showing her rivals who is boss on the tennis court and collecting championship titles, she is goofing around with her husband.

Case in point? Her funny videos on Instagram Stories, one of which is a tutorial on cleaning and styling her wigs, with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, acting as a mannequin.

In another, the superstar can be heard saying: “Of course I'm up on the wig craze and I just don't know how to clean my wigs and how to style them.”

She also jokes about how her “wig stand” can’t keep still.

“But I did get this new wig head and it, um, doesn’t sit really still,” she says, before turning her husband’s head around. “I just washed my wig and I’m going to clean it out. I mean comb it out.

“Stop moving your head!” she adds, before pretending to hit him on the head with a comb.