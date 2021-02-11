Timeline of 'Gorilla Glue Girl' drama as woman who glued hair to head now seeks medical help
Tessica Brown, who thanks to her viral Tik Tok video has now been dubbed "Gorilla Glue girl"has become the cautionary tale around reading hair care product instructions closely.
Brown, who uploaded a frantic video on the social media platform complaining that her hair was "rock hard" weeks after applying Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive on it, found that her hair refused to budge even after she had washed it 15 times.
Here is a timeline of how it all started and how it’s going so far.
The frustration of running out of her usual styling product, Got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray, led Brown to use Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive, which a is a heavy-duty glue. She learned the hard way that this glue is not suitable for hair and it’s specifically used on wood, plastic, cardboard, and even heavy metal.
Panic and frustration set in, when a month after using the Gorilla Glue she noticed that her hair was stuck and no matter how hard she tried to move it, it simply would not budge.
When she tried using shampoo on her hair, it didn’t even penetrate the hair and instead made it shinier. This is when she realised she was in big trouble.
At the beginning of this debacle, many social-media users laughed off her videos, some complimented her hairstyle, and some bashed her for not reading the label properly.
But many were empathetic to her dire situation and offered her moral support, urging her to seek medical attention.
In her last attempt to try and get the glue out at home, she put tea tree and coconut oil on her hair overnight, hoping the problem would be solved when she woke up. When she woke up, the hair was still rock hard.
She decided to go to the emergency room for medical attention. The hospital gave her acetone and sterile water to use at home to get the glue out but this didn’t help.
According to reports, when healthcare workers tried putting acetone on the back of her head to break up the adhesive it burned her scalp and only made the glue gooey before it hardened again.
A friend helped her at home using products she received from the hospital and the managed to cut her ponytail off. The process looked painful.
In her latest Instagram post, she said she is on her way to Los Angeles to have the glue removed. T
he doctors estimate that the procedure will take two to three days to complete and her operation will be free. W
e are waiting with bated breath to see the outcome of her trip and we hope her scalp and hair can be saved.
It is alleged that she is considering suing Gorilla Glue because she claims the product’s warning label does not mention hair and thought the superglue was safe because it said “multi-purpose.”
Gorilla Glue issued a statement saying it is very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident, emphasising that the product’s warning label states it should not get onto skin, and wishing Brown the best.
