Timeline of 'Gorilla Glue Girl' drama as woman who glued hair to head now seeks medical help

Tessica Brown, who thanks to her viral Tik Tok video has now been dubbed "Gorilla Glue girl"has become the cautionary tale around reading hair care product instructions closely.

Brown, who uploaded a frantic video on the social media platform complaining that her hair was "rock hard" weeks after applying Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive on it, found that her hair refused to budge even after she had washed it 15 times.

Here is a timeline of how it all started and how it’s going so far.