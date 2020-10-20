Mupawose has discovered a herb that boosts hair growth
Hairdresser with greater mission than just plaiting
Leticia Mupawose does not regret leaving a pharmaceutical job 16 years ago to start a career as a hair dresser.
A qualified pharmacologist and trichologist, Mupawose left a job with all the possibilities of climbing the corporate ladder to turn a hobby into a career...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.