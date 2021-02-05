Musician, entrepreneur shares ideas for beautiful, healthy hair
Boity's hair care tips for a healthy crown
Maintaining natural hair can be challenging and complicated, especially when your hair is not properly taken care of, which can result in it breaking and becoming brittle.
Having recently launched a hair-care brand with Halo Heritage, Boity takes us through some of her top tips for making your hair journey a pleasant one.
Research and understand your hair type
“We all have different hair types and you have to do your research in order to know what your hair type is and how to take care of it.
Each hair type has its own special needs, so put in effort and get to know your hair. Never assume that one product or one regime will work for all hair types.”
Find a regime that works
“Once you know what your hair type is and what it needs to thrive, you need to start a hair routine. I have 4C hair and this hair type lives and breathes on moisture.
Depending on your hair type and quality of your hair, I suggest adding a cleansing shampoo and repair conditioner to your weekly hair routine. I’ve also seen positive results after using a leave in conditioner once every two weeks."
Keep your hair moisturised
“I recommend using premium products with ingredients that will moisturise your hair and scalp. You should be washing your hair regularly – at least once a week to once every 10 days depending on your hair type.
Don’t be afraid to wash your hair for fear of drying it out. If you use the right shampoo, conditioner and treatments, your hair won’t dry out, but in fact will be more nourished and easier to style."
Caring for hair with a protective style
“We tend to neglect our hair when it’s in a protective style or covered by a wig. I’ve learnt that continuing to give your hair love and attention and moisture when it’s in a protective style is really important.
You have to learn and understand your hair, so you know how to take care of it in a protective style."
Don't forget to take care of your scalp
"Having a healthy scalp is important, and I use a scalp spray and edge control, every single day. When choosing a product for your scalp, make sure it has black seed oil because it’s rich in antioxidants which will help soothe and restore balance to your scalp while also providing nourishment.
"When it comes to your edges, choose a product with moisturising properties to enhance the hair’s overall strength and shine. Remember what works for others might not necessarily work for your hair, so use these tips as a guide. Put in the effort to understand your hair, and enjoy your crown!"
To learn more about Boity’s range, visit www.haloheritage.com.