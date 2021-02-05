Boity's hair care tips for a healthy crown

Keep your hair moisturised

“I recommend using premium products with ingredients that will moisturise your hair and scalp. You should be washing your hair regularly – at least once a week to once every 10 days depending on your hair type.

Don’t be afraid to wash your hair for fear of drying it out. If you use the right shampoo, conditioner and treatments, your hair won’t dry out, but in fact will be more nourished and easier to style."

Caring for hair with a protective style

“We tend to neglect our hair when it’s in a protective style or covered by a wig. I’ve learnt that continuing to give your hair love and attention and moisture when it’s in a protective style is really important.

You have to learn and understand your hair, so you know how to take care of it in a protective style."

Don't forget to take care of your scalp

"Having a healthy scalp is important, and I use a scalp spray and edge control, every single day. When choosing a product for your scalp, make sure it has black seed oil because it’s rich in antioxidants which will help soothe and restore balance to your scalp while also providing nourishment.

"When it comes to your edges, choose a product with moisturising properties to enhance the hair’s overall strength and shine. Remember what works for others might not necessarily work for your hair, so use these tips as a guide. Put in the effort to understand your hair, and enjoy your crown!"

