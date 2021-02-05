Style stars of the week: Cassper Nyovest & Siphesihle ‘Mazet’ Ndaba

Styling and matching an outfit with the colour orange is a skill that only a few can pull off without looking like a cartoon character.

Orange is a bold and loud colour that always needs to be balanced with neutral colours when styling.

In order to pull off this look, you need to break up the orange at the top and at the bottom with neutral colours popping in between.

Let’s see how rapper Cassper Nyovest and Gomora actress Siphesihle Ndaba nailed the orange stylish look.