Style stars of the week: Cassper Nyovest & Siphesihle ‘Mazet’ Ndaba
Styling and matching an outfit with the colour orange is a skill that only a few can pull off without looking like a cartoon character.
Orange is a bold and loud colour that always needs to be balanced with neutral colours when styling.
In order to pull off this look, you need to break up the orange at the top and at the bottom with neutral colours popping in between.
Let’s see how rapper Cassper Nyovest and Gomora actress Siphesihle Ndaba nailed the orange stylish look.
Cassper's look is perfectly balanced because there is a touch of orange, here and there from head to toe but it’s not too much.
The foundation of this look is in the breaking up of the colour orange and matching it with neutral colours.
Again, the way the clothes fit you is important, everything he is wearing fits perfectly.
We love this stunning orange two piece because the colour orange is still holding this look down with the help from the colours white and brown.
The magic of this outfit, also lies in the fact that her clothes fits perfectly on her body. A hot outfit can be ruined by ill-fitting clothes.
When wearing an orange outfit, you have to keep your hairstyle, make up and accessories at a minimum.