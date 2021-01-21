Michelle Obama’s top five fashion moments

One thing is for sure: the Obamas will always turn heads. And at the recent 2021 US presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, Michelle certainly had everyone talking.

While the former first lady is certainly one accomplished woman, another place where she continues to shine is in her choices when it comes to fashion.

Over the years she has served us looks, ranging from those thigh-high boots to the statement Sergio Hudson burgundy ensemble she wore to Biden's inauguration.

Here is a look at five of our faves.