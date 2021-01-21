Michelle Obama’s top five fashion moments
One thing is for sure: the Obamas will always turn heads. And at the recent 2021 US presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, Michelle certainly had everyone talking.
While the former first lady is certainly one accomplished woman, another place where she continues to shine is in her choices when it comes to fashion.
Over the years she has served us looks, ranging from those thigh-high boots to the statement Sergio Hudson burgundy ensemble she wore to Biden's inauguration.
Here is a look at five of our faves.
Suited Up
At Biden's inauguration, Obama stepped out in a burgundy coat in high-waisted palazzo pants which were adorned with a gold statement belt and a matching turtle neck top, complete with a black mask and black leather gloves.
This well-fitted and stylish monochrome look was designed by Sergio Hudson, a black designer from South Carolina. We love that she looked glamorous and comfortable while showing off her snatched waist.
New horizons
Obama made a bold and playful statement in a striking neon yellow draped dress paired with Balenciaga thigh-high glittering boots. This look showed off her versatile style and we love how she proved that she can make brave satorial choices.
The regal mermaid
This black off-shoulder mermaid gown with sheer sleeves and a trumpet hem was an elegant and fashion forward dress. We love that the dramatic ruffles skimmed the floor in a playful way when she walked.
Strapless goddess
This structured ivory gown with a shapely train at the back was custom designed by Brandon Maxwell. We love the simple yet striking neckline that shows off her toned arms.
Purple reign
This two-piece purple suit with a black sequined bustier that showed off a bit of cleavage was a winner. The dramatic purple belt with a gold finish accentuated her waist and elegantly completed this fitted look. This silk suit was from the Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2019 collection.