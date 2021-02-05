Africa

China is aiming to cultivate goodwill through so-called vaccine diplomacy

China to donate 100,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Congo Republic

By Reuters - 05 February 2021 - 11:47
The doses are enough to vaccinate 50,000 of Congo's 5.1 million people.
The doses are enough to vaccinate 50,000 of Congo's 5.1 million people.
Image: 123RF/LUIS CARCELLER

China will donate 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Congo Republic and forgive R194,35mln ($13 mln) in public debt, its ambassador to the Central African country said on Thursday.

Ambassador Ma Fulin announced the measures after a meeting with Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso. He did not say which Chinese-developed vaccine would be provided.

The doses are enough to vaccinate 50,000 of Congo's 5.1 million people. Congo, which has recorded 8,060 infections and 122 coronavirus-related deaths, has been allocated 420,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for the first half of this year under the global COVAX vaccine-sharing facility.

As lower income countries struggle to obtain doses, China is aiming to cultivate goodwill through so-called vaccine diplomacy. It said on Monday that it was providing vaccine aid to 13 countries globally and planned to help a further 38.

Ma said the Chinese government would also forgive all public Congolese debt that came due before the end of 2020, an estimated R194,35mln ($13 mln). China offered similar relief to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo last month.

Most Africans could be vaccinated by the end of 2021: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the goal is for most Africans to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of the year.
News
4 days ago

Suspending babies' immunisation during lockdown bad

Suspension of childhood immunisation in SA during the lockdown could have detrimental effects and result in thousands of young children dying from ...
News
6 months ago

Ebola and measles, plus Covid-19, give Africa a pandemic triple-whammy

The coronavirus is only one of three life-threatening viruses against which African countries are fighting, said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s ...
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X