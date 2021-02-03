Entertainment

Work influenced by rich history

Mabaso wins hearts with Rain Queen-inspired print

03 February 2021 - 08:57

A geometric print inspired by Rain Queen, Maselekwane Modjadji, is the season’s must-have fashion item and it’s all thanks to emerging designer Glorinah Khutso Mabaso.

The 31-year-old Pretoria-based designer has hit it big after scooping the top prize at the Trenery Print Competition...

