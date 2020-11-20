3 tips to get your skin camera-ready

Hitting a holiday party or have a bumper-to bumper calendar of virtual hangouts? You’re bound to be in front of a camera or phone, snapping memories with the crew, at some point. A few subtle makeup tricks will enhance skin tone and take your grooming to the next level. Mac senior makeup artist, Marco Louis, shares how.

Perfect skin tone:

For a super-natural finish, use a foundation powder dusted over skin, either alone after moisturising, or add a hydrating face mist or setting spray for minimal but effective coverage.

Try: Mac Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation NC45, R530; Mac Prep & Prime Fix+ Mist Original, 100ml, R375

Cancel out skin sins :

If you’re not ready to add a bit of foundation to your routine just yet, rely on a medium-to-high-coverage cream concealer or tinted moisturiser to subtly conceal dark under-eye circles, even out skin tone, and spot-conceal any blemishes. Finish off with a lightweight powder to cancel out any shine or oiliness.

Try: Lab Series BB Tinted Moisturiser SPF 35, 50ml, R550

Keep it simple, it’s all about enhancing :

Skincare is the key to keeping skin looking great so your go-to products should be a face mist for easy quick moisture, a foundation or powder for refined, camera-ready skin, a clear brow gel to keep brows in check, and lip balm to keep lips chap-free.

Try: WBeauty Universal Balm, 20ml, R95