Recent SA Fashion Week spotlights some exciting new talent

Three young menswear designers to look out for

An ever-changing design landscape brings with it interesting new talents, and during this year’s virtual SA Fashion Week, menswear was given a bigger spotlight during the transeasonal collections showing.



One of the main focuses this year was on innovative ideas around fashion that is more sustainable. Among those showing were young designers whose artistic flair took on gender-fluidity in creating their ready-to-wear collections...