Much-anticipated fashion show manages to adhere to health protocols
Sizzling-hot Gadaffi strips off for David Tlale
David Tlale hosted a spectacular fashion show that looked like a scene from The Great Gatsby in Johannesburg at the weekend.
While it was a colossal affair, the shindig was in keeping with the Covid-19 pandemic safety measures...
