Five things to know about veteran actor Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha

2. He is currently featuring in a globally acclaimed film

A film he features in premiered at this year’s Durban International Film Festival. This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection has been picking up awards globally, including at the Sundance Film Festival. “I’m excited about my character in this film because I play a prophet who sees the worlds of spirits,” he says.

3. He was inspired by legends Gibson Kente and Mary Twala

Mofokeng grew up next to Uncle Tom’s Hall where he watched plays directed by the late playwright Gibson Kente. “Even though I was inspired by Kente to become an actor, it was only after I saw the late Mary Twala acting in a play called Lifa that I connected with the art of acting.”

4. He celebrated his 40th wedding anniversary this year

“My wife and I are a strong team and I believe this is why we are celebrating our 40-year marriage anniversary this year,” says Mofokeng. In 2015, he released a book titled In Love & Intimate, detailing how he and his wife make their marriage work and how others can do the same.

5. He has had surgery on his spine

The actor says he finds healing through acting. He has had surgery on his spine, which compromised some of his physical movements. “When I’m Jerry, my spine likes acting up but when I’m in character, I don’t feel pain and I can move freely.”