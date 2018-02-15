They are putting us proper actors next to models - Jerry Mofokeng

Veteran actor Jerry Mofokeng has slammed the entertainment industry's fascination with giving social media celebs jobs‚ calling it a "tragedy" that is hurting the craft.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Jerry said the one thing that angered him about showbiz today was the lack of professionalism that creeps in.

"You cannot compromise on professionalism. There are local productions that are fully professional but some of these TV dramas...no‚ no‚ no. I had to fight hard to protect myself."

He said the problems was that many productions "cut corners because of the number of hours they have to shoot in a day" and that actors were often put next to "models" made popular by social media.

"It is tragic. They are more interested in how people look rather than if they can deliver. Thousands of followers have nothing to do with ability. They are celebrities not actors."