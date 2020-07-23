From the Bay to red-carpet bae: the style evolution of LootLove

With a voice for radio, stunning looks for television, and a formidable style that has won her accolades, Luthando “LootLove” Shosha has always been set for a life in the fab lane. While a career in interior design was her initial dream, financial difficulties cut her dream short and opened her up to the entertainment industry.

While riding the airwaves at Nelson Mandela Bay’s Kingfisher FM, LootLove quickly started to swim with bigger fish as an entrant of the Live Presenter Search Competition in 2012.

After winning the show and the hearts of South Africans, LootLove quickly became a must-watch star on South Africa’s red carpets.

From her beach-ready style birthed in her hometown Nelson Mandela Bay to an androgynous style star ruling the red carpets of the world, we take a look LootLove’s fashion evolution.