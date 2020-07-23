From the Bay to red-carpet bae: the style evolution of LootLove
With a voice for radio, stunning looks for television, and a formidable style that has won her accolades, Luthando “LootLove” Shosha has always been set for a life in the fab lane. While a career in interior design was her initial dream, financial difficulties cut her dream short and opened her up to the entertainment industry.
While riding the airwaves at Nelson Mandela Bay’s Kingfisher FM, LootLove quickly started to swim with bigger fish as an entrant of the Live Presenter Search Competition in 2012.
After winning the show and the hearts of South Africans, LootLove quickly became a must-watch star on South Africa’s red carpets.
From her beach-ready style birthed in her hometown Nelson Mandela Bay to an androgynous style star ruling the red carpets of the world, we take a look LootLove’s fashion evolution.
Androgynous swagger (2014)
With her signature Rihanna-esque hairstyles and boyish snapback caps, LootLove brought a breath of fresh air to our screens. She continued sporting her laidback beach style since 2012 but could often be seen taking it up a notch with an androgynous flair. One word defines her style at the time – “swagger.”
Illuminati love (2015)
For some time following the conspiracy theories written by Robert Anton Wilson in the ’60s, many international celebrities who dared to use risque references in their fashion, music, or art were often ridiculed as members of the Illuminati cult, to which they were accused of selling souls for fame.
While Beyoncé was one of the biggest victims of these wild conspiracy theories, so was LootLove.
Loot’s look took an edgier approach with an unmistakable sex appeal that fans started to notice. With a shorter bleached cut and a darker makeup aesthetic, Loot explored a new side of her androgynous style.
Looking sharp (2016)
Banking more fashion covers, LootLove became the talk of the town, often to her own detriment when she was mocked for her body and personal life.
While many would have backed down, LootLove soared, especially in the looks department, embracing her natural beauty. The star quickly adopted a glamorous love affair for classic Hollywood-style gowns on the red carpet but, as usual, her fashion choices off-camera continued turning heads.
Solidifying her position as a style icon, LootLove sported an unforgettable asymmetrical haircut, and harkened to an ’80s style with a modern twist: sharp-shouldered blazers, statement heels, bold but minimal accessories, and a face beat from the gods.
The king of fashion (2017)
While many celebs were looking to cause a scene, LootLove’s sophistication and style quickly cemented her as a queen of the red carpet.
Her fashion choices and styling led to her landing a collaboration with Footwork as the face of the shoe brand’s winter campaign.
Her personal style replicated this new growth as she introduced bolder patterns, chunkier accessories, and experimental makeup choices that emphasised her love for African aesthetics.
It’s no wonder she was awarded most Innovative at the SA Style Awards that same year, and earned the “King Loot” nickname. All hail!
Glam mama (2018)
It was not long before makeup giant Revlon chose LootLove as one of its ambassadors. The star also charted new territories, embracing longer hairdos and comfier fits, all in the spirit of motherhood.
But she stayed as stylish as always, sporting decorative prints and fun textures including sequins.
Street chic (2019)
After giving birth to twins, LootLove showed no signs of slowing down as an avid fitness fundi.
When it came to her style, she embraced the new with a love for longer locs, and took from her older style with androgynous threads.
While she infused kwaito influences with feminine bucket hats, LootLove also came to be known as a sneaker collector.
Taking it easy (2020)
While many have had to deal with the loss of their regular lives during lockdown, LootLove made headlines with her breakup with rapper Reason earlier this year.
Her ethereal style is indicative of the time we’re living in, sporting muted fashion choices.
While she has often gone for longer locs in comparison to her signature haircuts, LootLove has shaved it all in a bold buzz cut – just in time for a new beginning.