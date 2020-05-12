Short hair, don’t care! Here is how to care for your on-trend buzz cut
Short hair, don’t care — yes ma’am! With hair salons closed, buzz cuts are having a moment during lockdown.
While this hairstyle is nothing new, the surge of social media confessions from people who've taken the plunge and gone full GI Jane (the film GI Jane starred a shorn Demi Moore) gives merit to the saying “when a woman cuts her hair, she’s about to change her life”.
If you’re considering taking the clippers into your own hands, follow these easy tips to care for your new do:
HELLO SCALP CARE
Just because you now no longer have much hair does not exempt you from haircare routines.
With less hair, your scalp is exposed so it needs protection and care to avoid unsightly dandruff popping up.
Use an exfoliating scalp treatment or clarifying shampoo to remove any product and sebum buildup from the scalp that can cause dandruff and grease.
Make sure you use nourishing natural lightweight oils such as jojoba, argan, or avocado to keep you scalp moisturised and promote healthy hair.
Try: Naturally Africa Hair and Scalp Oil, R160, and Mizani Scalp Care calming Lotion, R200, from retailbox.co.za
YOU STILL NEED TO SHAMPOO AND CONDITION
Don’t be so quick to toss them out because shampoo and conditioner are still part of your haircare routine.
Many hair experts will tell you that if you are doing one thing during lockdown, it’s to cleanse your hair regularly, but be careful not to over-wash.
“Your scalp contains natural oils called sebum that lubricate the hair during hair growth and play an essential part when it comes to healthy, moisturised hair. Don't under-wash either as the sebum produced from your scalp can clog your pores. Wash your hair every second to third day to prevent this from happening,” says ghd educator Natasja Pienaar.
Try: Joico K Pak Clarifying Shampoo, 300ml for R345, from retailbox.co.za
KEEP CLIPPERS ON HAND
Your hair is going to grow back so if you love your new length, you’re going to have to trim it regularly. Make sure you have a set of clippers at home, and use a guard placed on the clipper edge to make sure you cut to your ideal length every time.
It is important to clean your clippers properly after every use to ensure they're free of bacteria and no infections are transferred to your scalp that can cause irritations, ingrown hairs or bumps.
After using a small brush to remove any hair left in the clippers, apply a few drops of methylated spirits directly onto the blades and switch on the clippers for five seconds to distribute the spirits through the blades. Leave the clippers aside to dry and they are ready for the next use.
ACCESSORISING IS LIFE
Use jewels or designs to take your buzz cut to the next level.
Cut graphic designs into the sides of your buzz to add dimension, wear statement earrings paired with a bold brow or winged liner, or bedazzle your face with stick-on rhinestones or pearls as part of your no makeup-makeup look. Your face is more exposed than ever now with no long hair to distract from it, so why not show it off.
Take note of the buzz cut inspirations below from Instagram beauties: