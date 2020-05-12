Short hair, don’t care! Here is how to care for your on-trend buzz cut

Short hair, don’t care — yes ma’am! With hair salons closed, buzz cuts are having a moment during lockdown.

While this hairstyle is nothing new, the surge of social media confessions from people who've taken the plunge and gone full GI Jane (the film GI Jane starred a shorn Demi Moore) gives merit to the saying “when a woman cuts her hair, she’s about to change her life”.

If you’re considering taking the clippers into your own hands, follow these easy tips to care for your new do:

HELLO SCALP CARE

Just because you now no longer have much hair does not exempt you from haircare routines.

With less hair, your scalp is exposed so it needs protection and care to avoid unsightly dandruff popping up.

Use an exfoliating scalp treatment or clarifying shampoo to remove any product and sebum buildup from the scalp that can cause dandruff and grease.