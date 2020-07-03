Are virtual weddings the way forward?

Earlier this year, many of us had plans to attend a couple of weddings and to sip deeply from the cup of questionable decisions that accompanies such joyous occasions.

On the other side of that coin, thousands of brides and grooms were counting down to the moment when they could look each other in the eye and “I do” their way into a lifetime of fights about in-laws in a room full of people.

But then came you-know-what, putting a stop to any impending social gatherings, including weddings.

Pop-culture show Desus & Mero recently aired a clip in which the two hosts, posing as religious officiants, conducted a real wedding via a digital platform for a couple whose plans had been derailed by the new king of party poopers, coronavirus.

The clip is funny and poignant, but is it indicative of things to come? The World Economic Forum has reported a spike in virtual weddings and New York governor Andrew Cuomo recently took steps to save people’s planned nuptials by making it legal to get married digitally.