Somhale's "magically" floating wedding cake

MOTAUNG WANTED TO REACH NEW HEIGHTS

Mhlongo said it was his hubby who made the most outrageous requests on the cake front: apparently Motaung wanted one that was a whopping 30 tiers tall.

This was scaled down to a still huge 10 tiers for their traditional African-themed wedding reception. “Each tier was a different flavour,” says Finlayson. “Some of the flavours they chose were creme brûlée, death by chocolate, salted caramel and whisky, and Amarula.”

SOMGAGA WANTED TO DEFY GRAVITY

This 10-tier cake wasn’t the only impressive piece of baking Finlayson’s team did for Somhale's traditional wedding. It was flanked by a pair of five-tier chandelier cakes, so called because they hung, seemingly upside-down, from the ceiling. These “upside-down cakes” were Mhlongo’s idea, revealed Finlayson.