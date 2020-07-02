Limpopo cop bust with illicit cigarettes granted R1,000 bail

The Polokwane magistrate's court on Thursday granted Sgt Maimela Hezekiel Mailula bail of R1,000 after his appearance for possession of illicit cigarettes.

Maimela, 41, is stationed at the Beitbridge border post.

His case was postponed until September 4 for further investigation.

Mailula was arrested by his colleagues in Polokwane on Tuesday night.

The police were patrolling on the N1 near Tweefontein when they stopped a blue Toyota Hilux bakkie driven by the suspect in police uniform.

The vehicle was searched and 20 boxes of illicit cigarettes with the estimated value of R350,000 were discovered and confiscated.