Celebrating some of Isidingo's most unforgettable characters

Today marks the end of one of SABC's biggest soapies, Isidingo. comes to an end after 21 years of on-screen lust, deceit, bliss and the everyday happenings of a mining town called Horizon Deep.

Since its premiere in July 1998, Isidingo has not shied away from working class struggles, fictional accounts of current affairs and hard-hitting topics.

Over the years, many phenomenal characters have made us fall in love with the show and have managed to keep us intrigued. Some of the show's characters have even made many South Africans feel like citizens of Horizon Deep, making it quite impossible to reminisce about Isidingo without including them.

Here are some of the characters which we will never forget.