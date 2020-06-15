Shimza, Boity & Ayanda Thabethe: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
While this past weekend came with extremely cold weather in most parts of Mzansi, some of our fave celebs brought the heat.
Here at home, a career milestone was celebrated and body goals were served. Further abroad, celebs bonded with their little ones in the most adorable ways that brought warmth to our hearts.
Here’s what some of your fave celebs got up to.
Boity Thulo celebrated reaching four million followers on Instagram. The star's career has grown from strength to strength in the past couple of years, and the same can be said for her following.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, she thanked her followers for their support, expressing how she does not take their love and kindness for granted.
Boity’s journey, which started off in a Wimpy commercial many years ago, has become very inspirational for many. We wish her nothing but continual growth and many more milestones.
Talk about serving body goals! Ayanda Thabethe brought the heat to Instagram when she posted a mirror selfie showing off her unbelievably beautiful and well-toned body.
Her followers were left with very little choice but to flood the comment section with fire emojis, complimenting her on her stunning body.
With the colder months officially upon us, this might just be the best motivation to keep many people consistent in their workouts this winter.
Dj Shimza spent a part of his weekend raising funds with the help of his fans. The Dj, who is known for his charity work, challenged his fans to help contribute to his target of R100 000 towards the Solidarity Fund, as well as the Nelson Mandela Foundation's Each One Feed One Fund.
The star has also collaborated with MTV Base on his One-Man show where he’ll be raising funds for Covid-19 relief.
At a time when most people are missing two things: summer and being able to travel, Thabsie used a part of her weekend to throwback to some of her unforgettable travels both locally and abroad.
This, of course, left many of her followers feeling very nostalgic about their own holidays. As we continue to wait patiently for a time when it is safe to travel again, we look back fondly at memories made and continue to SBWL.
Alicia Keys had her little ones (Egypt and Genesis) direct and capture her stunning photoshoot this past weekend. The No One hitmaker took to her Instagram to share the amazing images, giving credit to her bundles of joy for their hard work (and to her hubby who had to lend a helping hand here and there).
She also expressed the importance of family and just how much she is grateful for hers. As one would expect, her fans were absolutely blown away by the work of her little boys and they took to the comment section in admiration.
What better way to spend your weekend than bonding with your young one through a colouring session? John Legend and his son, Miles, did just that. Posing in front of their pop-up colouring castle, the two melted the hearts of many on Instagram.
John Legend is known for sharing some of his precious father-child moments on social media, embracing the gift of fatherhood and inspiring many of his fans in the process.