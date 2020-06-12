3 simple beauty tips to get you through the winter

Add cuticle oil: Naturally, when your hands are drier, you will find that your cuticles will start to look more visible, appear to be lifted and white, feather along the base of the nail bed or split due to dryness. The skin on the hands and nails is so delicate and thin so it needs all the moisture protection it can get. Make sure to add cuticle oil to your winter nail care arsenal to lock in moisture and use a wooden cuticle stick to push cuticles back to prevent them looking too visible and overgrown. If you don’t have any cuticle oil at home, a good quality olive oil massaged into your cuticles works wonders too.