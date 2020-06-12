3 simple beauty tips to get you through the winter
Is seasonal dehydration and dryness killing your vibe? Our beauty editor shares three tips to incorporate into your skin, nail and hair routines for a happier winter.
SKIN
In winter, we SPF: Even in winter, sunscreen is the most important, non-negotiable step that needs to be kept. It’s a huge contributing factor to healthy looking skin and also helps to manage the visible signs of aging and pigmentation. Especially during lockdown when our screen time has gone up, the application of sunscreen, even indoors, will help to protect the skin from blue light emitted from device screens which are just as damaging to the skin as sun exposure.
NAILS
Add cuticle oil: Naturally, when your hands are drier, you will find that your cuticles will start to look more visible, appear to be lifted and white, feather along the base of the nail bed or split due to dryness. The skin on the hands and nails is so delicate and thin so it needs all the moisture protection it can get. Make sure to add cuticle oil to your winter nail care arsenal to lock in moisture and use a wooden cuticle stick to push cuticles back to prevent them looking too visible and overgrown. If you don’t have any cuticle oil at home, a good quality olive oil massaged into your cuticles works wonders too.
HAIR
Condition and condition again: Our hair loves leave-in conditioners so make sure to give the hair strands what they want and use a conditioner every second day to keep hair softened and moisture levels high. Make sure hair is damp and add in a leave-in conditioner or mix water and conditioner in a spray bottle and apply to the hair as a daily styling aid. Plait hair into two-strand twists or Bantu knots as an easy way to protective style in order to protect the hair from breakage due to moisture loss or traction stress.