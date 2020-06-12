From Maftown to Mr Fill Up: the style evolution of Cassper Nyovest

When iconic fashion moments of South African history come to mind, it is an unspeakable sin not to mention the unforgettable ponytail rapper Cassper Nyovest whipped onto our screens following the success of his debut single, Doc Shebeleza.

While his music, beefs, and catchphrases have earned him notoriety over the years, Cassper has proven to be a formidable force on and off the mic.

Whether you know him as Mr Fill Up or the Fresh Prince of Maftown, here is a look at Mufasa’s glow up and style evolution.