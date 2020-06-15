South Africa

It kills me to see black educated youth thinking like white people, says Zuma

By Naledi Shange - 15 June 2020 - 11:31
Former president Jacob Zuma says 'it kills him' to see black youth being instruments of white people.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Ahead of the Youth Day commemoration, former president Jacob Zuma has said it pains him to see educated, black youths being "instruments" of white people.

In a short clip posted by his daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla on her Twitter page, Zuma can be heard saying: “But at the centre of this is an African child … absolutely problematic for me is to see Africans who are doctors and professors think like white people. That’s a problem I have … not just having the mindset of white people but to be instruments of white people …

“That just kills me,” Zuma said, switching between Zulu and English as he spoke.

The clip is  a snippet of a longer interview which Zuma-Sambudla said would be released on Youth Day on Tuesday.

Seated in front of a Jacob G Zuma Foundation banner and clad in a golf-shirt with his foundation's emblem, Zuma was apparently sharing these thoughts during an interview he had with Wits Young Communist League leaders at his home in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal.

The 38-second video clip was shared on Zuma-Sambudla's timeline on Friday and like other recent social media offerings involving the former president, soon went viral.

Comments ranged from some agreeing with Zuma, while others lambasted him, saying the youth were subjected to tough times even under his rule. 

