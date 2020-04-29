South Africa

IN PICS | Durban cops sjamboks, plastic pipes to enforce lockdown

By Orrin Singh - 29 April 2020 - 19:23

People flouting Covid-19 regulations in Durban's central business district on Wednesday felt the full wrath of police, who attempted to keep them off the streets by beating them with sjamboks and plastic pipes.

Those found loitering scattered as a handful of police officers chased them through the streets of the CBD.

The officers would pull up, alight from the vehicles and without saying a word, let their makeshift weapons do the talking.

However, it proved to be a futile task as people would continue about their business soon after the officers left.

It appeared that nobody was injured, with most of the blows missing the mark. It also appeared that at least one person was arrested.

SowetanLIVE's sister publiction TimesLIVE has reached out to SAPS for comment.

eThekwini has been deemed the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in KwaZulu-Natal, something premier Sihle Zikalala said would be closely monitored moving into Friday, when the country downgrades to level 4.

