IN PICS | Durban cops sjamboks, plastic pipes to enforce lockdown

The officers would pull up, alight from the vehicles and without saying a word, let their makeshift weapons do the talking.

However, it proved to be a futile task as people would continue about their business soon after the officers left.

It appeared that nobody was injured, with most of the blows missing the mark. It also appeared that at least one person was arrested.

SowetanLIVE's sister publiction TimesLIVE has reached out to SAPS for comment.

eThekwini has been deemed the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in KwaZulu-Natal, something premier Sihle Zikalala said would be closely monitored moving into Friday, when the country downgrades to level 4.