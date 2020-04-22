You might want to slow down on the sexy time - here's why

One of the fun parts of being locked down with a significant other, or even just someone to whom you can show your naughty bits without the cops being called, is the boundless opportunity for sexy times.

You can do it in the morning in lieu of traffic, or in the afternoon during your “lunch break”. Canoodling can happen while watching Tiger King or moments after the sweaty home workout. Basically, the world is now officially your boudoir — but perhaps not for much longer.

If you are one of those people who practise protected sex, you may be dismayed to hear that the world may soon run out of condoms. Thanks to coronavirus and the lockdown it has inspired in Malaysia, we may soon have a shortage of 100-million condoms.