How to use condoms for ultimate pleasure

So how do you use a condom without ruining the mood? Here are five tips:

1. To ensure maximum pleasure, choose a condom that fits. A condom that is too tight will be difficult to put on. If it’s too loose, it can slip off.

2. Unwrap the condom during foreplay, so you keep the momentum going when you have to put it on. Struggling to open the wrapper wastes time, and you could lose the moment of ecstasy.

3. Try a ribbed or textured condom to enhance sexual pleasure. A condom designed with a swirl or bulb at the end of it that fits securely around the base of the penis shaft, creates more friction near the nerve-packed head of the penis.

4. Apply a few drops of lube inside the tip of the condom. This increases sensation at the sensitive head of the penis.

5. There ’s no rule book that says you must use your hands to roll down a condom. Keep the pleasure pulsating by placing the condom on the tip of his penis and use your lips to roll the condom down the shaft