Were Cornflakes really invented to "cure" masturbation?

With so much having happened in 2019, it's fascinating that the most-Googled question in SA this year was “why were Cornflakes invented?”.

If this question stumps you, the answer will leave you gobsmacked. Cornflakes, it turns out, were invented as an anti-masturbation meal.

Sounds like fake news doesn't it? We can only assume that many South Africans thought the same and took to the internet to find out, explaining why the breakfast cereal topped the list of trending questions in Google's 2019 Year in Search report.